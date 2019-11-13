Lowndes County authorities rescue bald eagle after being struck by car

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- An unexpected call for one of our nation's most protected creatures; last week, Lowndes County animal control was called out to an area on Highway 376 in Lowndes County where authorities found Moody, a bald eagle, in a ditch after having been hit by a car.

With help from the DNR and local wildlife experts, Moody was taken to Auburn University's Southeastern Raptor Center for Rehabilitation.

"The bald eagle is a protected species, obviously it's one of our nation's symbols," said Officer Jeff Atkinson with Lowndes County Animal Services. "It's important for our ecosystem for the bald eagles to survive and thrive in this area, due to their hunting capabilities, they keep vermin down and can protect things like cattle from some of the larger predators."

Officials say he may have suffered a head injury but don't think his wings are broken.

Once recovered, officials plan to bring him back home to once again fly free.

Lowndes County officials want to stress if you see an injured animal, don't touch it. Instead, call animal control or 911 to take care of it.

Authorities say these animals are not pets, so for its safety and yours, wait for help to arrive.