Lowndes County braces for Hurricane Dorian

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 30, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Emergency officials in Lowndes County are preparing for potential impacts as Hurricane Dorian nears landfall.

On Friday, Lowndes County Emergency Management met with several responding agencies to discuss preparations and potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials said it's still too early to tell exactly what resources will be needed and what to expect in Lowndes County. Emergency officials said they will release updated information every day through the storm, unless they determine more frequent updates are necessary.

Hurricane travelers have already started to flee the Sunshine State, and many of them have stopped in Lowndes County.

Historically, The Azalea City has been a popular spot for hurricane evacuees to stop while traveling up I-75. On Friday many hotels in the area were already fully booked through the middle of next week. Some hotel managers said there were rooms available, but expected them to fill as more travelers escape the storm.

Stores throughout Lowndes County started to show the signs of hurricane preps Friday as shelves began to empty.

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes said residents should expect extra traffic as more people travel to the area, and to be mindful of the resources that are available.

While emergency personnel said it's too early to tell, Lowndes County could see impacts from the storm. That's why those landing in South Georgia should stay aware of what's happening locally.

"If you're planning on evacuating and coming here, make sure that you have a room secured and you know that that's available," Dukes said. "Also that you're keeping an eye on our forecast because right now there's a very good possibility that we could receive some significant weather here."

Dukes said one thing to keep in mind is that Lowndes County has had a lot of rain this season, and many areas are already saturated. With the potential of rain and high winds this weekend, that could mean down trees and down power lines.

"One of the things we're facing is this heat, it's really hot outside," Dukes said. "When the power goes out that's no ac, and everyone is going to get very uncomfortable. So any health indications that you may have related to heat, make sure that you take steps to prepare for those now.

Lowndes County officials will continue to post updates on social media, and although it may feel early, officials ask that everybody stay aware, be prepared and have a plan.