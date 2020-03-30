Lowndes County closes parks

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- All parks and recreation areas are now closed in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Emergency Management announced Monday that all local parks and recreation facilities are closing until further notice.

The decision comes just one day after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement saying state agencies will begin enforcing social distancing at state parks and lakes.

The governor issued the following statement:

"The Department of Natural Resources will enforce the executive order limiting large gatherings with officials patrolling bodies of water and campgrounds. They are monitoring coves where people tend to congregate and, if necessary, using bullhorns to tell people to comply with the order. Officials will approach people in violation of the order and demand compliance for the well-being of our citizens and state. Local officials are working hard to ensure compliance with local directives, which vary by city and county across our state."

Lowndes County emergency officials are asking citizens to avoid gathering at parks and recreation facilities as they are off limits.

