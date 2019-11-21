Lowndes County community petitions for full time fire service

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 21, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- One Lowndes County family is saying goodbye to their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything they owned earlier this month. Now, the charred shell of what remains is leading some people in the community to ask for more emergency services.

The home was in the Stone Creek community, located in the unincorporated area of Lowndes County, where the fire department is all volunteer.

Those close to the family say while no one was injured, they lost several pets, and nearly all their possessions. On Thursday crews were out cleaning up the lot, which the family sold, saying it's too painful to return.

The Stone Creek Property Association said this is the fourth home burned to the ground in their community over the last few years. The association has started an online petition, gaining nearly 1,300 signatures, asking for a full time, fully staffed fire department in order to cut down response time.

"This is not in any way denigrating what the volunteer fire department has done, and they did the best they could with the situation," said POA Board Chairman Steve Parker. "But we believe we are in a population density now in Lowndes County that we need public fire service, 24 hour manned."

But the question remains of how to fund it.

Lowndes County officials said it's estimated to cost about $1.5 million just to build a department and staff personnel, not including equipment or any other needs.

On top of that, unlike within the City of Valdosta, funding fire services cannot come from property taxes. Instead it has to come from a "special service fund," which includes revenue other than taxes, such as fees, occupational taxes and alcohol licenses.

Parker said, while he can't speak for everyone, it's a service he believes is worth paying for.

"We understand it costs money, we understand there may have to be some budget allocations, but we also believe that there's nothing more important than protecting the citizens against fire and crime," Parker said.

The chairman added, until a tragedy like this happens to yourself, friends, family or neighbors, it's hard to understand the grave toll it takes on those impacted.

County officials said they have made it a priority to study what the fire safety needs are, and how to address them. That includes measuring where in the county is seeing the highest growth, and where the highest call volume is coming from.

They also said, this matter is at the top of the priority list for the County Board of Commissioners to discuss at its February retreat.