Lowndes County deputies, GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Hahira

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 16, 2020

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by Lowndes County law enforcement on Thursday evening in Hahira.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office tells WCTV around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Hahira Police were called to an apartment to serve a warrant.

Deputies say the person refused to let them in and shot a flare gun at officials.

Police then shot tear gas into the apartment. Once inside, authorities say they found the man armed with a cross-bow.

According to LCSO, the man tried to shoot it at police and HPD officers shot him in return.

The man is being taken to a hospital for treatment.

No law enforcement were injured.

It is unknown at this time why police were serving him a warrant.

Lowndes County deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigators are also on scene investigating.

WCTV is sending a reporter to the scene. This is a developing story and it will be updated.