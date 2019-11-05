Lowndes County experiencing delay in reporting votes

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A software issue in Lowndes County will delay the reporting of votes in three precincts on Tuesday night.

All precincts in the county are reporting at 100% but not all votes have been tallied.

Both state and local election officials are working to resolve the issue.

Officials say the memory cards in the machines are not communicated with state software.

Elections officials are continuing to work to solve the issue. In the meantime, they are counting paper ballots in order to have unofficial results Tuesday evening.

