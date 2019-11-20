Lowndes County honors World Aids Day

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Candles lit up the room at the Department of Public Health South Health District Wednesday in honor of those battling HIV, and those who we've lost from the battle.

On Wednesday the department held a candlelight vigil and proclamation for World Aids Day. According to the Health Testing Centers, which uses information from the Center of Disease Control, Georgia ranks third highest in the nation when it comes to HIV risk. Lowndes County is among the top counties in the state.

That's what local health officials are trying to change.

The candlelight vigil and proclamation was the kick off of a week full of events in honor of World Aids Day. The goal is to unite in the fight against the HIV and Aids epidemic, supporting survivors and honoring those who have lost the battle.

Health officials said one of the biggest challenges is the stigma that can follow the disease, especially being in South Georgia.

HIV Clinic Manager Althea Daniels said the fear of talking about, or understanding the disease, can make it difficult to make strides towards prevention.

Taking part in World Aids Day is meant to raise awareness that there are people affected in the community, to get rid of the stigma and get people talking about it.

"It's something that exists, but is not really talked about very much, it seems like it's a bit taboo," Daniels said. "What we're trying to do is provoke conversations so that people don't mind discussing their status, or telling people about the struggles that they went through, maybe with their family or with their lives in regard to HIV."

The health department does offer free testing at all South Health District locations, as well as at events held throughout the year.

The department recently implemented a new test, which they said is the fastest in the world, taking only sixty seconds to get results.

World Aids Day is officially on December 1. The South Health District is hosting more events through the end of the week, including a forum and luncheon on Friday.