Lowndes investigates tax commissioner for waiving $3M

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – Lowndes County is looking into decisions made by Tax Commissioner Rodney Cain after records show he waived about $3 million in penalties and interest when he did not have permission to do so.

It was all brought to light Wednesday by The Valdosta Daily Times.

A letter, which you can see attached to this story, provided by the County shows Chairman Bill Slaughter addressing the issue on August 5, 2019 and informing Cain he did not have permission to waive the penalties.

"I had no issues about any past relief that had been done, plain and simple. He just was under a misunderstanding,” Slaugher told WCTV Thursday.

Slaughter says his biggest concern is that Cain continued issuing the waivers after the letter last summer, and the forgiveness he offered was not made evenly.

"Some of this relief was not being done fairly across the board with all taxpayers," Slaughter said.

Slaughter has turned documents over to an accounting firm for an audit.

Cain responded on Facebook:

He is currently working with firm Thomson Reuters to calculate exact numbers. He says once he has definite data, he will reach out to WCTV for an interview.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

