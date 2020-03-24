Lowndes County issues voluntary stay at home order, closes restaurants for dining and other businesses

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — Lowndes County has issued a voluntary stay at home measure and prohibited eating in restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic. The county also says gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.

The cities the order affects include Valdosta, Remerton, Hahira, Lake Park and Dasher.

The county says many restaurants in the area have already transitioned to a takeout or delivery only model.

The order also says gyms and fitness centers will close. All restaurants are to screen their employees and stop them from entering the building if they show COVID-19 symptoms, or have been in contact with anyone known to have it, the order says.

Additionally, the order says no worship services should be held if more than 10 people are attending. All entertainment and recreation facilities, like dance studios, movie theaters and more are also closed under this order.

The order goes into effect at noon Tuesday, and will last until noon on Monday, April 6.

“We need our residents to recognize and adhere to this voluntary order to shelter in place. Please stay at home – except for certain essential activities,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. “As a community, we have an opportunity to take actions that have a known effect to slow transmission of the COVID-19 virus and reduce infections. These orders in the local declaration were crafted with great care and great thought. When this is over, we want to be able to we look back and not question whether we did enough.”

