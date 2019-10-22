Lowndes County kicks off early voting with new system

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 22, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Early voting is off to a fast start in Lowndes County.

The county is just one week in to early voting, and elections officials said more than 1,500 voters have cast their ballot. More than 1,000 of those votes were cast the first week.

Lowndes County is one of only eight counties in the state piloting a new voting system. It allows voters to print out a ballot before submitting it. Elections staff said so far it's a big success, surveying more than 90% approval rating.

"Voters ask and voters receive," said Supervisor of Elections Deb Cox. "All last year we heard people wanted to see in their hand a piece of paper how they voted, to verify it rather than just hit 'cast ballot' on an electronic form. Now they have that. It's been pretty popular, there's been more than one case where someone said, oh I forgot to vote for one of the races, can I do this again? And we just spoil that and they go back and do it again."

Officials said, even with just a handful of local races, like the Valdosta mayoral race and SPLOST referendum, voter interest is comparable to a presidential election.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.