Lowndes County man arrested in drug bust at residence

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 28, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Hahira man is facing drug possession and distribution charges after an operation was conducted on a residence in the 6000 block of Brook Ridge Drive in Hahira, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO says they've arrested Clennis Junior Thomas, also known as "Buddy Love," after he was found to have heroin and methamphetamine in his possession.

Deputies say he was also distributing the substances.

Officials say a search of Thomas' vehicle revealed cocaine, MDMA and a variety of prescription narcotics, all intended for sale.

Authorities say a further search was conducted at Thomas' residence which led to the discovery of several firearms, drug related items and money believed to have been received via the sale of illegal drugs.

LCSO says Thomas is facing charges of trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of prescription pills with intent to distribute.

Officials say due to the level of Thomas' distribution of narcotics in the presence of firearms, the case is being presented to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon, Georgia for consideration of federal prosecution.