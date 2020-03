By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 31, 2020

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Lowndes County Engineering Department has announced an emergency closure of the Old US 41 bridge south of Chancy Drive.

Lowndes County officials say the closure is due to a large tree falling on the bridge, breaking the barrier wall.

Anyone with questions may call 229-671-2424.