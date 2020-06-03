Lowndes County officials conclude investigation on tax commissioner

By: Jennifer Morejon | WALB News 10

June 3, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- Lowndes County has concluded an investigation into Tax Commissioner Rodney Cain, who was accused of allegedly waiving millions in penalties.

After about two weeks, the CPA firm, Tillman & Tillman, found there are indications that both penalties and interest were removed from accounts since August 5, 2019. The review also included the removal of any adjustments made to the tax’s postmarked date.

Cain tells us he did not know about the firm’s findings, but he still feels confident.

“So to be honest with you, I am not that concerned about it, I know we haven’t done anything wrong. The truth will come out, it’s just probably going to be out after elections," said Rodney Cain.

The review did not include an exact amount that was waived. It only shows that the activity occurred.

A fraud audit will be required to determine an exact amount, according to Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.

In the next step, Lowndes County will be forwarding the firm’s review to the District Attorney and Governor Brian Kemp’s office.

It will be up to state authorities to decide where the matter goes from here.