Lowndes County officials encourage microchipping pets ahead of holiday weekend

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 28, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- With the holiday just days away, many people are getting an early start on Independence Day celebrations, but before the skies are lit up with fireworks local officials say there are a few things to keep in mind.

Officials in Lowndes County say the time is now to make plans for your pets, and one of the most important ways to do so is to make sure all pets are microchipped.

Lowndes County officials say the animal shelter sees an increase of lost pets, as well as an increase of families looking for pets, every year during the Fourth of July. Many of those families say fireworks are to blame, scaring pets as they run off.

County officials say the easiest way for those animals to find their way home is to have them microchipped. Staff at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, as well as Animal Control officers always keep scanners on hand. If a pet is microchipped, all it takes is a scan to get them home safely.

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes said while collars are important, they can fall or be torn off when animals run off.

"Collars are good, you want to have that rabies identification on your pet all the time, but the one sure-fire way to make sure that we can determine ownership and get your pet back to you is to have them microchipped," Dukes said.

The Lowndes County Animal Shelter does offer microchipping. The cost is $25 and is available to anyone.

Pet owners can also contact their local veterinarian office.