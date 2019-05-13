Lowndes County officials looking to curb rising rate of infant deaths

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Providing babies safer sleep to save lives; health officials are trying to educate more parents and bring down some troubling numbers in Lowndes County.

Georgia's health department calls the county a "hot spot," for sudden infant deaths. Many of those are caused by co-sleeping or unsafe cribs.

This is the first time the Child Fatality Review Committee will be meeting with medical professionals and representatives with the Department of Public Health.

The goal is to get everybody working together to try and prevent infant deaths because of unsafe sleep practices.

Lowndes County officials say in the last five years, at least 20 infants have died because of unsafe sleeping, most commonly caused by co-sleeping.

All of those deaths could have been prevented.

Organizers are finding news ways to teach parents the infant sleeping "ABC's": Alone, on their backs, in a safe crib.

"We're just wanting to let the professionals, the doctors and pediatricians to know that these are things that may be basic and fundamental," Brad Shealy, a Lowndes County District Attorney, said. "But, there are some people who don't know them and we need to make sure that they understand the ABC's."

Because this is their first meeting, officials say it's going to be a lot of brainstorming on what to do next, like hanging signs on billboards to help better educate parents.

The meeting is happening on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Department of Public Health "Baby Luv" program is also hosting a free information session for pregnant mothers on May 30.