Lowndes County prepared for 2020 census

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- A new year is inching closer, and the new decade will bring a new United States Census.

The U.S. Census Bureau is now hiring workers, including in Lowndes County. Local officials are doing their part to make sure people participate.

The information collected in the U.S. Census is responsible for distributing more than $675 billion every year. It's from that funding that local officials said they are able to keep local programs up and running.

This year, the census will be taking responses by mail, by phone or online. Officials said for the next decade, that head count will determine thing like Congressional representation and how much federal money is allocated for local programs.

"Especially as it related to mental health and social services, and those types of programs. There's around $50,000-$55,000 per resident that's allocated to an area," said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Public Information Officer. "These benefit children in the foster care system and others. So it's really important, pubic health, that these funds come to our community."

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring in communities nationwide.

Local municipalities will continue to hold meetings and get prepared throughout the rest of the year. For residents, officials said right now it's just important to stay aware and prepare for what's to come.

The census will open January 1, the final count will be taken April 1.