Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Dorian

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 28, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Emergency officials in Lowndes County are getting prepared ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Emergency agencies and public safety departments from around the county hosted a briefing Thursday morning. Officials said it's too early to tell exactly what resources will be needed this weekend or what how Lowndes County will be impacted. Even with questions, officials said the reason they are meeting so early is because it takes a lot of time and effort to coordinate all the agencies involved in hurricane preparedness.

County officials said the most important thing is for everyone to have a plan.

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes said we are in the heart of hurricane season in South Georgia, so it's important for every person to be thinking about what to in case of an emergency.

"We try to work as far out as possible to make sure we have all the communication, contacts that we need, to make sure all of the resources, the supplies, the scheduling, the manpower, all of those things are in place. So if we do need to respond to a level greater than the services that are provided every day, we're ready to do that," Dukes said. "September is national preparedness month, so Dorian is a good opportunity for us to practice that preparedness, make sure citizens have everything they need. We're doing those very same things with local government, as well as our departments."

The county does offer several resources for the community, from CodeRED weather alerts to continuous updates on social media. officials ask the community to stay aware and up to date on current information.

The agencies plan to hold daily briefings until they know more information on what to expect, or until officials decide more frequent updates are needed.