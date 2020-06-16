Lowndes County restaurants closed due to COVID-19 concerns

By: Jennifer Morejon | WALB News Team

June 15, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — South Georgia restaurants affected by COVID-19 have shut down after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Big Nick’s in Valdosta posted on Facebook over the weekend that they will be temporarily closing after a worker tested positive. According to the post, they are waiting for tests results from other employees who have not had any symptoms.

Depending on the results, this will determine when the restaurant will reopen.

Nick Harden, the owner, said as long as they have enough staff testing negative, they can reopen. But he said there’s no rush.

“We got a company coming in to sanitize the entire building, and you know make sure we take even more precaution and follow the CDC guidelines as well as the local health department, which I’ve been in contact with," said Harden.

The Chick-fil-A in Lake Park has also temporarily closed down after three employees tested positive for COVID.

The restaurant chain released the following statement:

“After learning that three team members at Chick-fil-A Lake Park were diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant proactively closed and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”

According to the Department of Public Health’s Monday numbers, Lowndes County currently has 651 cases.

