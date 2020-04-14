Lowndes County sees lack of participation in 2020 census

By: Jennifer Morejon | WALB News 10

April 14, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- Lowndes County is five percent behind the state average of people filling out the census.

Georgia, as a state, has 46% self-response.

With the Census only happening once every 10 years, county leaders are depending on the federal funding that will be filtered down.

Those funds directly affect schools, hospitals, development of neighborhoods and even how many seats the state’s assigned in Congress.

“We know we’ve grown here, so we want to make sure the programs that are currently funded aren’t shorted over the 10 years because we don’t have all of our citizens here counted.” Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Public Information Officer, said.

Because of COVID-19, the Census Bureau paused field operations until June. But following social distancing guidelines, Census workers could be knocking on your door soon if you haven’t filled out your form.

Census information is confidential. So, If you receive any census calls, text or emails report it to police as it’s more than likely a scam. Report it to the police.

The deadline to fill out your census information is August 14.