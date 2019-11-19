Lowndes County traffic stop yields $300K in fraudulent checks

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

November 19, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- On Monday, Lowndes County deputies saw a 2007 Lincoln MKZ commit a traffic violation, and stopped it.

The deputies spoke to the driver, Jorge Rodriguez Lopez, and two other men in the car, Pedro Valle and Lazaro Martinez Noda.

The three men said they were driving from Tennessee back to their home in Miami, Fla.

The men were questioned, and deputies learned there was cause to search the car.

Deputies found over 270 stolen checks from numerous victims, concealed in the rear quarter panel of the vehicle.

The checks from the identity fraud victims totaled to approximately $306,699.08.

Deputies, investigators and the United States Postal Inspectors are working to contact the victims of this fraud.

Noda was already wanted by the United States Marshal Service for unrelated charges.

All three men are in the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.

