Lowndes HS boosts police presence after online post tells students not to go to school Monday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 19, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Lowndes County Schools says it was contacted by the sheriff's office about a social media post telling Lowndes High School students not to go to school on Monday.

The school district says although no direct threat was made in the post, it increased the presence of law enforcement at Lowndes High School on Monday.

"We always work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the school district says.

The school district also says it takes all concerns brought to its attention seriously.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident. There is no credible evidence to indicate a safety concern on campus, according to the school district.

WCTV is waiting to hear back from the school district on whether or not Lowndes High School still has increased police presence on campus.

