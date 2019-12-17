Lowndes HS football coach announces retirement

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — Lowndes High School football coach Randy McPherson has announced his retirement from coaching.

The announcement came during a team meeting Tuesday morning, according to a post from the Lowndes Vikings Football Facebook page.

McPherson said he had made the decision to retire at the before the season started.

“I would like to thank the Lowndes community for having me as their coach for the last 18 seasons," McPherson said. "I have decided to retire from coaching after 37 years in coaching, I made this decision before the season began but I did not want it to be a distraction. I will always be a Viking. I plan to give some time back to my wife that I owe her. God Bless.”

Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor said McPherson was a staple of the community.

"Even more impressive than his remarkable winning record is the positive difference he has made in the lives of countless young men during his stellar career,” Taylor said.

McPherson was 252-55 in 24 seasons as a head coach.

Lowndes went undefeated in the 2019 regular season, but ultimately fell 17-9 to Marietta in the state championship game.

More on the announcement of @LHSvikingsFB head coach Randy McPherson’s retirement. Congratulations Coach! Thank you and we wish you all the best. Enjoy retirement! pic.twitter.com/DGurPbyeRx — SoGaFootball (@SoGaFootball) December 17, 2019

