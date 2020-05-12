Lowndes High School planning for traditional graduation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2020

LOWDNES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Lowndes High School has announced they are planning to hold a traditional graduation ceremony for the LHS class of 2020 to be held on June 13.

Officials say the ceremony is tentatively scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Martin Stadium, if "directives from state officials and health authorities permit large group gatherings and relax social distancing guidelines."

School officials say if they are unable to gather for traditional ceremony, they will broadcast a virtual graduation ceremony at 10 a.m.