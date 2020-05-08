Lowndes High School throws graduation parade for the Class of 2020

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – Senior years across the country were cut short this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Lowndes High School’s graduating class of 2020 was still able to celebrate the milestone on Friday.

“Whenever we left Lowndes, like we didn't know it was the last day, and so to be able to come back and see everybody is still, it's really cool,” graduating senior Cole Bromberg said.

Around this time every year, LHS graduates typically parade on foot throughout school hallways. But this year, students were invited to dress in their cap and gowns, decorate their vehicles and participate in a parade.

"We never knew that that last day was our last day, and so we definitely miss everyone. So I'm really glad that we have this event to bring us all back together,” Shayla Jackson said.

One of Jackson’s peers, Kayden Dickey, is also appreciates the reunion.

“All being here together is just like a sign like that we're loved and that we can spend one more time together,” Dickey said.

The Class of 2020 came together one last time for the school’s first-ever graduation parade.

"We had to make some adjustments, which seems to be the theme this spring is adjusting, adapting and overcoming. And we are so proud to provide this opportunity for our students,” LHS Principal LeAnne McCall said.

While students were excited to celebrate on Friday, some also reflected on things they’ve lost and will never get back, like their senior prom and a traditional graduation ceremony.

“Whenever you’re young, like fourteen years ago, you dream of this day,” Chariot Kemp said. “You dream of the day where you walk across the stage and like you get to shake, you know, your principal's hand. And it's like a bon voyage, a moment where you can just like, go. And now like that was taken from me.”

Kemp missed out on her last concert with LHS Chorus and theater play with LHS Off-Broadway. But she says she’s looking forward to new beginnings.

