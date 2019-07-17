Lowndes High moves forward with renovations

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB News10

July 17, 2019

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools are moving forward with their plans to renovate Lowndes High School.

Construction crews are just about finished with the demolition of the A and B wings of the school.

LeAnne McCall spoke about the emotions that come with recent demolition.

“Obviously it’s exciting to see these unfold and start to come to fruition. Everybody’s a little bit nervous to see how it’s going to work with students on or campus, during an active constructions site," said McCall.

McCall maintains that student safety is their top priority.

She said next they will begin constructing the three-story building that will replace the A and B wing.

It’s set to house numerous classrooms, a 1,000 seat performing arts center, and a state of the art media center.