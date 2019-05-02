Lowndes High recognized as Military Flagship School

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Lowndes High School is receiving high honors for its commitment to military services.

On Thursday, Lowndes High School was recognized as a Military Flagship School. The award is given by the Georgia Department of Education, recognizing schools for their dedication and commitment to military families.

The Vikings are one of six schools in the state receiving the honor, and one of only two high schools.

With Moody Air Force Base an integral part of the community, district staff said the award speaks to the commitment and relationship the school dedicates to the military.

During Thursday's ceremony, students spoke about the counseling and supportive resources Lowndes High provides for students in military families.

"We want to be intentional in what we do in welcoming our military students and helping them transition to Lowndes High School, and feel a part of Lowndes High," said Principal LeAnne McCall.

School officials say there are 175 ROTC cadets enrolled at Lowndes High, and staff expect to have more than 200 cadets next year.

This is the first year the Department of Education is recognizing these Military Flagship Schools.