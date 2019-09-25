Lowndes authorities de-escalate standoff situation on Avenue B

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department says they, along with the Lowdnes County Sheriff's Office de-escalated a standoff situation with an individual who threatened harm to themselves in the 100 block of Avenue B on Wednesday.

VPD says officials received information of a man in his vehicle threatening to harm himself on Wednesday, and a VPD officer located the vehicle on West Hill Avenue.

Officials say both VPD and LCSO attempted to stop the vehicle as it pulled into a business in the 100 block of Avenue B and the person inside continued to indicate he planned on harming himself.

Authorities say when he refused to comply with verbal commands to surrender, the area was secured and VPD activated their specialized units.

According to officials, after the arrival of specialized units, negotiations began with the man and the situation was de-escalated safely, with no one sustaining any injuries.

"We appreciate the assistance from all of our public safety agencies that worked together to bring this serious situation to a peaceful resolution," said Chief Leslie Manahan.