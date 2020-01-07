Lowndes names new head football coach

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

LOWNDES, Ga. (WCTV) -- Lowndes High School has named Jamey DuBose as their newest head football coach. The announcement came at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

DuBose eplaces former head coach Randy McPherson, who announced his retirement in December.

Lowndes went undefeated in the 2019 regular season before falling to Marietta High School in the state championship game, 17-9.

DuBose is leaving his former school, Central High School from Phenix City, Alabama, after six seasons. During his time with the Red Devils, DuBose went 66-11.

At the helm of the Red Devils, DuBose led the program to the state championship game in all six of his season.

Last season, DuBose led the Red Devils to a 12-2 record and a #2 ranking in the state of Alabama, according to MaxPreps.

