Lowndes traffic stop yields more than 100 pounds of drugs

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A Kissimmee, Florida man is under arrest after Lowndes County deputies pulled over his car and discovered a huge haul of illegal drugs.

The sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Millan Heriberto was stopped Thursday morning along I-75.

A canine sniffing around his car alerted to the presence of drugs.

Deputies say a search of the car found 86 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of gummies infused with THC, five pounds of Hashish, 121 THC filled syringes, nearly 800 THC filled vape pens, and three bottles of suspected LSD.

Heriberto was booked into the Lowndes County jail.

