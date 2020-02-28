‘Lucy the elephant,’ 138-year-old roadside attraction, listed on Airbnb

JERSEY SHORE, N.J. (CNN) - You could have the chance to spend the night at a national historic landmark.

"Lucy the Elephant," a 138-year-old roadside attraction, is now listed for rent on Airbnb. (Source: Airbnb/CNN)

“Lucy the elephant,” a 138-year-old wooden elephant found along the Jersey Shore, is America’s oldest roadside attraction, according to its Airbnb listing.

The historic six-story structure is listed at $138 a night and boasts a “Victorian era” design that will transport guests back to 1902, the year Lucy hosted her first stay.

Guests will have the beach house all to themselves and can expect meals prepared by local chefs as part of their stay. Some Lucy swag and other goodies also are included.

Requests for booking will go live on the Airbnb listing March 5. Lucy will be for rent March 17, 18, or 19.

Airbnb will donate some of the proceeds to the “Save Lucy Committee,” which works to preserve Lucy.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media, Inc. contributed to this report.