Lyft partnering with United Way to provide free rides for people in need

December 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Lyft has partnered with United Way to launch a project in the Big Bend called "Lyft Ride United", providing free transportation for those in need.

The rides will connect people with job interviews, employment services at Career Source, or to a food bank or pantry.

They run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

211 Big Bend was selected as one of 25 markets for the program; experts said transportation is often an underlying need in our community.

"Transportation can be 15% of a household budget and that doesn't include car repairs or maintenance," said Tori Greer, the Director of Management at 211 Big Bend.

"A lot of times people will be calling for other things and not necessarily have transportation to get there, so we're trying to fill that gap that a lot of people present in the community," said Community Navigator Shelby Smith.

In Leon County, 41% of people are at or below the ALICE, or asset limited income constrained employed, threshold. Meanwhile in Gadsden County, that number is at 56%.

Transportation is often needed for that population trying to connect to existing services.

"A lot may need a ride to a job interview, they may need help working on their resume or applying for a job at career source, we'll be able to dispatch a ride for them," said Greer.

According to the 2017 ALICE report, 49% of all Florida residents did not have cash for unexpected expenses, such as a car repair.

"There's a lot of food insecurity in our community so we found this is a way that we can help address those needs, and not just provide a referral, but also actually get them to that service," said Greer.

People often call 211 for multiple reasons, including more information about services; this will allow the trained counselors to actually connect those in need with their destination.

The service is completely free and runs in Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden, and Jefferson counties.

Anyone in need of a ride should call to schedule at least 24 hours in advance.

