MGM Resorts redesigning uniforms after a complaint that they look like Holocaust imagery

MGM Resorts will be changing the uniforms for its security officers after someone complained they evoke Holocaust imagery.

The complaint was brought by June Scharf, who went to the casino near Cleveland on July 13.

She says the guards wear yellow shirts with a five-pointed star. Scharf says the combination of the star and the yellow backdrop is “straight out of Germany.”'

Nazi Germany began forcing Jews to wear identifying badges in 1939. In Germany and in many of the countries it occupied, the badges were yellow and in the shape of the Star of David, with the word “Jew” in middle, CNN reports.

The company is now working on changing the uniforms and designing a new one, but there is no definitive timeline on when the new uniforms will be introduced.

