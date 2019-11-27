MUST SEE: 649 pound engine makes its way through Capital City

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

It is something that you do not see everyday. It's more than one million pounds of machinery that is slowly moving down Highway 20. At the center of the trucks, suspension rigs, and linemen, is a 649 lb engine. It is the last piece of a seven part project that the City of Tallahassee says will help to integrate solar power into its electrical system.

The engine, plus the trucks, and suspension rig, all weigh more than 1 million pounds. The engine made its journey from all the way in Germany, to Tampa, then barged to St Marks, and on Tuesday night, made its way through Tallahassee to its new home at a power plant.

One bystander is on the phone, "It is a generator and it is going over to the Hopkins plant and it is huge," she says to her kids, "You have got to see it, I am out here down the road taking pictures of it."

The engine is 292 feet long, 20 feet wide, 21 feet tall and it causes quite a commotion. So much so that Parrie Powell had to park her car with her family and watch it in real time, "I was driving by earlier and I was absolutely amazed, I was in awe and I told my family we have to turn around and see what that was."

And she was not the only one. Dozens of cars, passed the scene with mouths agape. Many parked in gas stations to watch the crews, lineman, traffic signal crews, and law enforcement, assist the caravan.

Powell says, "I see them with their poles measuring everything, making sure it is tall enough making sure the power lines are out of the way."

"Wow," says Laura Wilson, looking at the crews lift the traffic light for the engine to pass through, "I mean I thought when the pole to the light is there it is there you cant move it but that is pretty cool."

And those who helped orchestrate the move, like Rob McGarrah, the Manager of Electric and Gas Utility for the city says it is a head turner, "Well obviously this is an unusual event you don't see it everyday."

"It is almost 300 feet long," says Phil Beyel, the owner of Beyel Brothers, the company that owns the equipment necessary to hold and move the engine, "so you have a lot of people coming out to see what we are doing."

What they are doing is providing more efficient sources of energy for better electricity. Powell says she can't wait, "I seen all these power trucks and I saw the size of that, and I said we should have no more problems with power, it is absolutely amazing."

And as the engine makes it's way towards it's new home, Powell looks on with excitement, "Me experiencing this we will never forget it. Me and my grandkids we all want to see this we all want to remember this. It's coming through this town in Tallahassee, Florida."

The machinery is separated into four different parts, with 4 different drivers steering the parts. The engine has a generating capacity of 18.5 mega watts. The trek will hopefully be completed Wednesday early morning.