Lockdown lifted at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa

January 10, 2020

TAMPA, Fla (WCTV) - Police in Tampa are now confirming the lockdown has been lifted and is no longer operating under lockdown procedures.

Original story

MacDill Air Force Base has confirmed the base is under a lockdown for a reported active shooter.

No further information is being made available, but the Tampa CBS affiliate, WTSP, is reporting traffic around the base is at a standstill.

MacDill is home for the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

This is a developing story, and WCTV will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.