Maclay School holds socially distant graduation celebration

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A graduation ceremony, complete with caps and gowns, just no crowds.

Seniors at Maclay School were invited, one by one, into the gym Friday afternoon.

The graduating seniors were excited to accept their diplomas and have their pictures taken.

Nearly 90 families participated in the socially distanced ceremony. One in the gym, one waiting outside, and the next waiting in their car, until they get a text to come in.

"I'm gonna be thankful to Maclay for setting up something that gives us a chance to come back together and give us that graduation experience that we though we missed out on," said graduating senior, Davidson Oberste.

The recorded graduation will be played back on May 22, the day the seniors would have graduated.

Maclay School is tentatively planning an outdoor ceremony for the grads in late June.

