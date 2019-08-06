Maddox, Carter-Smith expected to enter guilty plea Tuesday

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Suspended Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith are expected to enter a guilty plea to corruption charges Tuesday morning.

The change of plea hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Tallahassee’s federal court.

The two are facing 44 counts including bribery and extortion. Federal prosecutors claim they used the consulting firm Governance Inc as a conduit for accepting bribes from companies doing business with the city.

It’s not clear yet to which charges they intend to plead guilty or the maximum penalties they could face.

The duo will not be sentenced Tuesday, but the judge could set a sentencing date.

The U.S. Attorney, Lawrence Keefe, is expected to address the media 30 minutes after the plea hearing concludes.

Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette, who is also charged in the conspiracy, will be in federal court later in the day. A status hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Burnette is currently set for trial in November.

There are several other individuals and companies referenced in the indictment who have yet to be named. It’s not clear if Tuesday’s plea – and any possible cooperation from Maddox and Carter-Smith – could lead to further indictments.

