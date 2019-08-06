Maddox, Carter-Smith plead guilty to fraud charges

August 6, 2019

August 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Suspended Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith pleaded guilty to fraud charges at a Tuesday morning hearing in Tallahassee.

Maddox and Carter-Smith each pleaded guilty to two counts of honest service fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit tax fraud.



Charges that were pleaded guilty to included bribes paid by a ride sharing company and a front company for the FBI.

Each face a maximum of 45 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for November 19.

This is a developing story.

 
