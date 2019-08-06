Maddox, Carter-Smith plead guilty to fraud charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Suspended Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith pleaded guilty to fraud charges at a Tuesday morning hearing in Tallahassee.

Maddox and Carter-Smith each pleaded guilty to two counts of honest service fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit tax fraud.

Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith have pleaded guilty to 3 counts. Maximum of 25 years in prison. Sentencing is November 19th. @WCTV — Michael Hudak (@WCTVHudak) August 6, 2019

Charges that they plead guilty to include bribes paid by a ride-sharing company and a front company for the FBI. @WCTV — Michael Hudak (@WCTVHudak) August 6, 2019

Charges that were pleaded guilty to included bribes paid by a ride sharing company and a front company for the FBI.

Each face a maximum of 45 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for November 19.

This is a developing story.