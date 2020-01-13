Maddox and Carter-Smith sentencing scheduled for May

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and political consultant Paige Carter-Smith are scheduled to be sentenced on May 22 at 9 a.m.

Their sentencings were rescheduled after J.T. Burnette's trial was delayed for the third time. His trial is scheduled for April 2020.

Burnette was indicted in May of 2019, and filed to sever his case from Maddox and Carter-Smith.

Maddox and Carter-Smith pleaded guilty to fraud charges in August 2019.

Each pleaded guilty to two counts of honest services fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit tax fraud.

The two face up to 45 years in prison.