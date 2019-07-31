Maddox and Carter-Smith to plead guilty in FBI corruption probe

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former city commissioner Scott Maddox and political consultant Paige Carter-Smith will be changing their pleas to guilty in the FBI corruption probe in a hearing next Tuesday.

They are charged on 44 counts of a racketeering conspiracy; those charges include engaging in bank fraud, extortion, honest services fraud, bribery, making false statements to federal officers, conspiracy to interfere with the IRS, and filing false tax returns.

The court has not yet ruled whether defendant J.T. Burnette will be tried with Maddox and Carter-Smith; his attorneys have filed multiple motions to separate his case.

Burnette has also filed to continue his case to next February, due to the large amount of evidence from the U.S. Attorneys.

Burnette will have a status hearing three hours after Maddox and Carter-Smith's change of plea hearing.

Maddox has previously made motions to drop more than half the charges against him; his attorneys argued there was no proof of "quid pro quo," meaning that Maddox accepted something in return for a favor. Those motions were denied.

Maddox and Carter-Smith's trial was originally scheduled for February 11, then delayed until November 4.