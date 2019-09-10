Maddox asks bar to revoke his membership

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox filed a petition Monday to the Florida Supreme Court asking the Florida Bar to revoke his membership.

The bar already suspended Maddox from practicing law on August 15, in wake of his guilty plea to three felony charges in a federal corruption probe.

The petition says Maddox agrees to eliminate anything that would identify him as an attorney, like business cards, office signs or bios on social media, and he'll no longer hold himself out as a licensed attorney.

If the Supreme Court grants the petition, all pending disciplinary cases from the bar will be dismissed.

According to court documents, Maddox will cover the costs the bar has for his disciplinary cases. Additionally, Maddox will submit a complete audit of any accounts he put client funds into, if the bar requests it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to remove Maddox as Tallahassee's City Commissioner on August 9.

