Federal search warrant executed at Madison Family Clinic

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 6, 2020

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says its deputies, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and officers with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a federal search warrant at the Madison Family Clinic Thursday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., the sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the area so law enforcement could complete its search without any distractions. The sheriff's office says the warrant is part of an "on going lengthy investigation."

The clinic is located at 228 NE Hancock Ave. in Madison.

WCTV has reached out to all three agencies for more information on the investigation. A call to the clinic was not answered.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.