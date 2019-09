By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) — Madison County Central School confirms a threat was made on Wednesday, September 25, that a weapon would be brought onto campus.

According to Personnel Director Sam Stalnaker, no weapon was found and the investigation is still considered active.

The school district is releasing no other information on the situation at this time.

Keep checking wctv.tv for the latest information as it becomes available.