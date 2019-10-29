Madison County Deputies arrest two for shooting gun in public

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested two men after shots were fired early Sunday morning.

MCSO says around 2:27 a.m. on Sunday morning, deputies were working to break up a large crowd at the Greenville Multipurpose Center when they heard a gunshot come from the direction of SW US 221.

Officials say deputies immediately responded to the area and began searching for who was responsible.

Authorities say as they were turning onto SW US 221, two men were seen walking south in the middle of the highway.

Deputies say they saw one of the men, 28-year-old Demarco Bellamy, point a handgun into the sky and discharge eight rounds before handing the gun to the other man, 32-year-old Kimbrial Spearman.

Officials say they activated their lights and ordered both men to stop and both were taken into custody without further incident.

MCSO says they recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun from Spearman's waistband, which had a live round chambered and two rounds left.

Deputies say neither Bellamy nor Spearman offered a reason for firing the handgun.

Bellamy has been charged with discharge firearm in public.

Spearman has been charged with improper exhibit of a firearm.