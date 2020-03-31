Madison County officials reporting no injuries following likely tornadoes

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 31, 2020

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Madison County Emergency Manager Leigh Basford tells WCTV there are no reported injuries following likely tornadoes came through on Tuesday afternoon, part of a severe weather system across the Big Bend.

Basford says two likely tornadoes were in different sections of the county; one in the Greenville area, around 221 and Sundown Creek Road and one in the southwest corner of the county, near Sirmans.

Basford adds there are downed trees and power lines over roadways and says there is minimal structural damage, mostly to pole barns and outbuildings.

Authorities say damage is still being assessed and residents are asked to stay home for their safety and the safety of first responders.

By: WCTV Pinpoint Weather

March 31, 2020

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Downed power lines and debris were reported near Sundown Creek Road and Interstate 10 associated with a possible tornado in the area, according to emergency management and the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee issued multiple tornado warnings for Madison County with at least one thunderstorm cell displaying rotation and possible debris aloft.

4:27 PM: Still seeing possible debris signature as it nears Madison. SEEK SHELTER! #flwx pic.twitter.com/acWjdd5xpH — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) March 31, 2020

As of 4:50 p.m., the debris signature was dissipating. But two tornado warnings were in effect for portions of Madison, Lafayette, Taylor, Suwannee and Hamilton counties. Both warnings expire at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a tornado-warned cell in Franklin County produced damage along US Hwy 98, according to the NWS.

At 4:15 PM EDT, 1 WSW Royal Bluff [Franklin Co, FL] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG. MINOR TREE AND BRANCH DAMAGE ALONG HIGHWAY 98. NO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE REPORTED. https://t.co/uUNnV65Ce7 — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.