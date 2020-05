By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2020

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Madison County High School says they have finalized their plans for an outdoor, in-person graduation ceremony for this Friday.

MCHS says the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The school says each graduation senior was given six arm bands for family and friends to attend, who will be sitting on "Boot Hill."

MCHS says the event will be lived stream here.