Madison County High School celebrates their students with in-person graduation ceremony

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 22, 2020

Madison County, Fla. (WCTV) -- Madison county high school had an in-person graduation Friday Night, one of the first in the area.

Giving the students a social distancing twist on a tradition ceremony.

For the Madison County High School class of 2020, Friday's in-person graduation was a day they didn’t think they would be able to see but it ended up being a day they will never forget.

It became a moment of joy for students who have missed so much.

“They’ve made a dream come true when we didn’t think anything was going to come true and I appreciate that. I will appreciate that for the rest of my life," said graduating senior Kinsey Clark.

Senior Tyrique Adams said the ceremony made him feel special and that it was the best things they could do for the students during this time.

Walking the stage became a moment even more meaningful for a group that considers themselves a family.

“I’m really blessed because our senior class we’re more than just a class we’re like a family," said senior graduate Zac Coe. "So it means a lot just to do this.”

For principal Sam Stalnaker, this will be his last graduation ceremony as he retires at the end of June. His hope was to give them the best day possible.

“It’s going to be a memorable event, not just for the kids but for me as well," said Stalnaker.

This gave these seniors a chance to share their achievements with their family.

“I’m proud to be able to show my accomplishments with them, be able to make them proud and go on to the next chapter in my life," said Xavier Alexander.

Most importantly it gave the kids a chance to say farewell to their home away from home.

Although the graduates may go their separate ways in life, they know that they will always have a family and a place to call home up on Boot Hill.

