Madison County school superintendent resigns

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2019

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) – Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles is resigning.

Pickles says she feels she is no longer effective in the position and cannot get anything done because of disagreements with the school board.

The school district is under financial pressure and has considered closing schools and laying off dozens of faculty to cut costs.

Pickles says board members are not listening to her cost-cutting proposals and are instead making decisions that are further eroding the district’s finances.

The superintendent says she has submitted her resignation letter to the governor. Her last day on the job will be April 30th.

Pickles was elected superintendent in November 2016. Prior to that, she served one term on the school board.

Madison county has five public schools, two public charter schools, one alternative school, and two DJJ facilities, with approximately 2675 students.

The district’s annual budget for 2017-18 was more than $19 million.

This is a developing story. WCTV is reaching out to Madison County school board members for comment.

