Credit card skimmer found at Yellow Pine Busy Bee Pit Stop in Madison County

October 10, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies found a credit card skimmer at the Yellow Pine Busy Bee Pit Stop at 1407 East U.S. Highway 90.

When the deputy arrived to the scene around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a fuel pump technician told them they found the skimmer on pump three. All fuel pumps at the gas station were checked, and no other card skimmers were found.

The sheriff's office said it's unknown how long the skimmer was installed on the fuel pump, so it's encouraging anyone who may have paid with a card at the station to closely monitor their bank statements.

If you notice fraudulent activity on your account, contact the sheriff's office immediately.

The sheriff's office posted some statistics about card skimming.

According to the National Association for Convenience Stores, 37 million Americans refuel every day. 29 million of them pay for fuel with a credit or debit card.

For tips on how to protect yourself from card skimming, read the sheriff's office full Facebook post below:

