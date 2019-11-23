Madison County Sheriff's Office pickup truck involved in crash on US-90

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 23, 2019

MADISON, FL (WCTV) -- A Madison County Sheriff's Office pickup truck is involved in an early morning crash with a car. The crash happened on U.S. 90 eastbound around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a witness on scene, at least two individuals were transported to a local hospital. WCTV has not been able to independently confirm that detail at this time, or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we learn new information.