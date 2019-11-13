Madison County Sheriff's Office searches for attempted robbery suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a suspect in an attempted robbery of a gas station on US 221 on Tuesday morning.

MCSO making a post on their Facebook page following the incident.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at Mobil Fast Track gas station at 2458 SW US 221 in Greenville around 2:54 Tuesday morning.

The robbery was allegedly still happening as deputies were on their way to the scene. While en route, the caller described the suspect as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black mask.

The caller said that the suspect had left the gas station and was walking northbound on US 221.

Deputies arrived in the area within six minutes of the call.

According to the clerk, the suspect entered the store, demanding cash from the register.

An unknowing customer entered the store during the attempted robbery, causing the suspect to leave the store.

The suspect left with no money and it is unknown if he was armed with a weapon.

A canine search of the area was started to try to track the suspect, the search ending in an area where it is believed the suspect got into a vehicle to escape.

This investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at (850) 973-4001.